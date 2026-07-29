A special gathering of youth from Mapo-gu and Gochang-gun took place Tuesday afternoon at the audiovisual hall of the Mapo-gu District Office.

The event served as the opening welcome ceremony for the "Mapo-gu–Gochang-gun Youth Exchange and Cooperation Project," organized by the Mapo Youth Culture Center. Twenty youth from Mapo-gu, 20 from Gochang-gun and 15 group leaders took part.

Mapo-gu and Gochang-gun have maintained ties across administrative, cultural and other fields since signing a sister-city agreement in 2018. Youth exchanges between the two areas have continued on an ongoing basis, and this event was organized to strengthen friendly cooperation and invigorate sister-city ties.

Before the main activities began, participants from both areas took a youth pledge, committing to respect differences in region, age and gender and to build a network of lasting exchange and connection.

The group then moved to the Dohwa Youth Culture Center, where they received an introduction to Mapo-gu's youth facilities and spent time getting to know one another through an orientation and team-building program.

In the evening, participants wrapped up the first day with recreational activities that helped ease the atmosphere and foster friendships naturally.

The second day features an itinerary exploring various parts of Mapo.

The youth will experience Mapo's signature attractions through hands-on activities and mission games in the Hongdae area. In the afternoon, they will split into groups to visit the Mangwon-dong neighborhood — including Mangwon Market — and the Mangwon Youth Culture Center. That night, they plan to cap the day at the Mapo 365 Observatory, stargazing from the heart of the city.

On the final day, Thursday, participants will gather at the Mapo Youth Culture Center to reflect on their 2-night, 3-day experience and share impressions before the program concludes.

Mapo-gu hopes the exchange will deepen mutual understanding of each area's culture among the younger generation and lay a stronger foundation for sister-city ties to be carried forward by future generations.

Mapo-gu District Mayor Yoo Dong-gyun welcomed the visiting youth. "I sincerely welcome the young people of Gochang-gun, who have come all the way from beautiful Gochang to visit us here in Mapo," he said. "I hope every moment you spend in Mapo becomes a precious foundation for nurturing your dreams for the future."