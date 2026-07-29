Yongsan-gu (district mayor Kim Gyeong-dae) announced Wednesday it is accepting applications for the "Yongsan Plogging Project," a community-driven environmental program.

Plogging combines jogging or walking with picking up litter along the way. The program is the second-half installment of "Yongsa Class — Social Economy Around Us," an experiential project run in partnership with social economy enterprises. It is designed to let residents practice environmental stewardship while experiencing firsthand the social value and environmental services those enterprises provide.

The program runs across three sessions — Sept. 5, Sept. 19 and Oct. 3 — and will be operated by Meaning Eco Co., a pre-certified social enterprise that runs community-based environmental campaigns and resource-recycling programs.

Each session will be based at a different neighborhood café: Café Raider in Seobinggo-dong (54 Noksapyeong-daero 11-gil), Champ Coffee in Itaewon-dong (24 Noksapyeong-daero 26ga-gil) and Café Slow Slow in Cheongpa-dong (17 Cheongpa-ro 49-gil). Participants will fan out from each venue for plogging routes divided into beginner and intermediate levels based on running experience and fitness.

After the plogging activity, participants will receive an introduction to social economy enterprises along with environmental education on resource recycling and proper waste sorting. The sessions will also include time for participants to mingle over drinks and refreshments at the partner café.

Registration runs from Wednesday through Oct. 2, and all Yongsan-gu residents may participate free of charge. Each session accepts between 20 and 30 participants. Applications can be submitted through the Yongsan-gu district office website or by scanning the QR code on the poster; early cutoffs are possible depending on demand.

The district hopes the program will encourage residents to adopt more eco-friendly lifestyles and raise awareness of local social economy enterprises and neighborhood businesses. For more information, contact Meaning Eco Co. directly.

"We designed this program so that environmental action can translate into growth for local businesses and social economy enterprises," district mayor Kim said. "We will continue to expand a wide range of programs that let residents participate with enjoyment while experiencing social value firsthand."