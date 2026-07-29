UFC superstar Conor McGregor (38, Ireland) is drawing attention again with an eccentric claim following UFC 329.

McGregor lost to Max Holloway by TKO just 66 seconds into the first round on July 12. He attempted a flying kick at the very start of the bout, lost his footing and suffered a knee injury, effectively ending the fight before it began.

McGregor recently posted on Instagram alongside footage of his walkout at UFC 329. "The Irish war machine slowly returns to the arena. Sorry for the delay," he wrote, adding: "The dry ice made the cage floor wet. This fight is now a no contest. Sort it out for the champion. I'll be back 100 percent next year."

The loss in his comeback fight after five years away will sideline him for up to a year with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn meniscus. The thrust of his post appears to be that dry ice used for the arena's stage production left the canvas wet, causing his injury.

In fact, a wet canvas is a genuine hazard — it becomes slippery and can interfere with a fight, which is why referees require it to be dried when water spilled from a fighter's bottle or corner bucket gets on the floor. Dry ice, however, sublimates directly into the air and does not leave the canvas wet.

It is hard to believe McGregor was unaware of this basic fact. The post reads as a characteristic blend of humor and bravado — a theatrical protest rather than a serious scientific claim. Still, McGregor has reportedly asked the UFC to overturn the result to a no contest.

The injury has been called the worst-case scenario from McGregor's octagon return. After the stunning defeat, he has signaled his intention to come back in July 2027 for a rubber match against Holloway — a "last dance" to settle their series. The two are tied at one win apiece.

Meanwhile, Holloway is expected to take at least one more fight before any trilogy bout is discussed. Lightweight contenders including Paddy Pimblett are being mentioned as potential opponents for his next outing.