Geumcheon-gu will host a resident-participatory public forum called the "Napulnapul Small-Scale Public Forum" at 2 p.m. Monday in the 12th-floor auditorium of the district office, district Mayor Choi Gi-chan said.

The forum carries on the spirit of the Napulnapul Cooperative Governance Forum, held six times from 2017 through last year. True to its name — "napulnapul" meaning to share and resolve community issues together — the event is designed as a resident-participatory space for open, in-depth discussion of changes needed in the district.

This year's forum focuses particularly on how to put already-identified key agenda items into concrete action.

The five agenda items to be discussed are a youth-planned and youth-led flea market and economic experience program, integrated physical and digital development support for slow learners, neighborhood resource-recycling practices, post-work mental health recovery for workers, and a community garden care project. To prepare, the Geumcheon Cooperative Governance Council has been gathering local agenda items since January through resident awareness surveys, field research and an online discussion platform called "Napultok-tok."

Participating residents will discuss practical implementation details such as project names, timelines, venues and frequency of activities.

For example, the session on the youth-led flea market and economic experience program will explore ways for young people to plan and run their own flea markets while gaining real-life experience in economics, labor and personal finance.

Small-group tables organized by agenda item will be set up at the venue. Over roughly two and a half hours, residents, cooperative governance committee members and relevant experts will discuss the issues at each table.

After the small-group discussions, all participants will reconvene to share their findings before the event concludes.

Based on the results, the Cooperative Governance Council plans to finalize the 2026 cooperative governance agenda implementation projects in August and submit them as proposals for Geumcheon-gu's 2027 resident-participatory budget. The proposals will then go through the resident-participatory budget assembly process before being incorporated into the 2027 project plan.

"Through this forum, we will carefully build out the specifics — where, how and how often each project will be carried out — by adding the voice of every resident about what the community needs," district Mayor Choi said. "We will actively support these efforts so that residents' opinions can bear fruit as tangible, meaningful projects."