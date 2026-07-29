Gangnam-gu, led by District Mayor Kim Hyeon-gi, is recruiting 25 participants for the third cohort of its Gangnam Gardener Training Program, an initiative aimed at building a resident-led green space management system.

Applications open Wednesday and close at 5 p.m. Aug. 5 through the Seoul Metropolitan Government's public reservation system, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The district is working toward training 100 certified citizen gardeners this year. The first and second cohorts in the first half of the year produced 44 Gangnam Gardeners, who will go on to take part in local garden and green space management and garden-creation activities.

The third cohort runs from Aug. 12 to Oct. 2, comprising 14 sessions totaling 56 hours. Classes meet every Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., four hours per session. Instruction takes place at the Yangjae Stream Visitor Center, while garden-creation volunteer work is conducted near the SETEC Convention Center.

The curriculum combines theory with hands-on field practice, focusing on building practical skills so residents can manage local green spaces on their own. Topics include garden planting design, planting practice, plant propagation, pest and disease management, and shade garden ecology.

Participants who complete at least 80 percent of the theory coursework and log 24 or more hours of garden and green space volunteer work organized by the Parks and Green Space Division will receive a Gangnam Gardener certificate. Certified gardeners will have opportunities to take part in local green space management and community garden activities.

Graduates from the first and second cohorts who wish to participate may also join the Seoul International Garden Expo, to be held at Maeheon Citizens' Forest in October. They plan to apply the knowledge and skills gained through the program to create a garden in the borough garden zone assigned to Gangnam-gu.

The district plans to expand Gangnam Gardeners' on-site involvement to establish a culture in which residents collectively manage local green spaces. By bringing residents into gardens and green areas that require ongoing care, the district aims to improve management efficiency and reduce everyday inconveniences.

Further details on the recruitment are available on the Gangnam-gu district office website. Inquiries can be directed to the Gangnam-gu Parks and Green Space Division.

"A garden you tend with your own hands becomes a cherished space you visit more often and treasure longer," District Mayor Kim said. "We will continue to expand green spaces throughout the district together with our residents, building a city where everyone can enjoy nature close to home."