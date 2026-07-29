Dongjak-gu held an honorary ambassador appointment ceremony at the district mayor's office on Friday, naming broadcasters Jo Chung-hyun and Hwang Yu-ju as the district's new promotional ambassadors, District Mayor Ryu Sam-young announced.

Jo, a graduate of KBS's 38th announcer recruitment class, was born in Dongjak-gu and attended elementary, middle and high school and university there.

He drew particular recognition for his polished emceeing at the inauguration of the ninth directly elected Dongjak-gu district mayor on July 1.

Hwang, a former sports announcer, has also built a career as an actor, appearing in the SBS drama series "The Heirs" and the film "Happy Happy," among other projects.

She currently commands a following of 200,000 on social media and is expected to bring a fresh, youthful energy to the district's promotional efforts.

The two newly appointed ambassadors will take part in official ceremonies and major district events over the next two years and contribute to policy promotion and the production of newsletters, videos and other publicity materials.

At the ceremony, Jo said it was "all the more meaningful and honorable to serve as a promotional ambassador for the district where I was born and raised," adding that he would "go wherever Dongjak-gu needs me."

Hwang said she would "do her utmost to raise Dongjak-gu's profile through social media and every other channel available," vowing to "pour every ounce of passion" into the role.

Jo and Hwang join an existing ambassador lineup that includes actor Lee Si-eon, broadcaster Kang Seok and visual artist Jeong Jae-geon, further strengthening the district's promotional team.

District Mayor Ryu said the ambassador role is "an important position that represents Dongjak-gu and communicates its appeal and value to the public," adding that the district is pursuing a range of projects to make it "a more prominent and attractive city" and expressing hope that the two new ambassadors would lend their active support.