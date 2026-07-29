Dongdaemun-gu District Mayor Choi Dong-min visited three water play facilities in the district on Tuesday, inspecting safety conditions and operations and gathering feedback from visitors.

The inspection was organized to prevent accidents and reduce inconvenience as the rainy season ends and a full-blown heat wave sets in, with more children and families expected to visit the facilities.

Choi began at the Baebongsan water play facility before moving on to the Jindalrae Children's Park and Jungnangcheon water play facilities.

At each site, he checked whether facilities were being maintained safely and whether any operational issues needed to be addressed. He received briefings from on-site staff on visitor numbers and facility operations, and urged them to maintain rigorous safety management even during peak hours.

Choi also met with children and their guardians to hear about any inconveniences or suggestions. The district plans to review the feedback with relevant departments, promptly addressing issues that can be resolved immediately and incorporating matters requiring further review into future operations.

The district will also conduct regular inspections of the water play facilities and surrounding areas throughout the heat wave season and strengthen on-site safety guidance and operational oversight to prevent accidents.

"Safety must come first at water play facilities, which are heavily used by children and families," Choi said. "We will quickly address any inconveniences identified on-site and manage the facilities carefully so residents can cool off nearby with peace of mind."