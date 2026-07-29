Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted drone attacks launched from Iraq for a second consecutive day, pointing to Iran-backed militias as responsible.

Saudi Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said on social media platform X on Tuesday (local time) that air defenses had intercepted and destroyed multiple drones targeting oil facilities in the kingdom's eastern region over the preceding hours, according to Reuters and other media outlets.

Al-Maliki said the latest attempted attack had also originated from Iraqi territory and was carried out by Iran-backed terrorist militias.

He warned that Saudi Arabia holds the legitimate authority to defend itself and reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place.

Al-Maliki had made similar remarks Tuesday, saying air defenses had intercepted and destroyed multiple drones aimed at oil facilities in the eastern region and the capital Riyadh, adding that those drones had also been launched from Iraqi territory by Iran-backed militia terrorists.