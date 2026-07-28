The daughter of actors Choi Su-jong and Ha Hee-ra has drawn wide attention for her striking resemblance to her mother.

Choi appeared on KBS1's "Morning Plaza" on Tuesday.

Family photos of the couple were shown during the broadcast. Choi married Ha in 1993, and the two have a son, Choi Min-seo, 27, and a daughter, Choi Yun-seo, 26.

Yun-seo in particular drew gasps from the studio for looking nearly identical to her mother in her younger years. Announcer Eom Ji-in said, "Isn't that Ha Hee-ra? How can she look so exactly like her mother?"

Choi and Ha have used formal speech with their children since infancy, treating them as independent individuals deserving of respect. Choi said he addresses his daughter with phrases like "Choi Yun-seo, have you eaten?" — using the polite form even at home.

The habit began during filming of the KBS drama series "Taejo Wang Geon" (2000-2002). Choi's son and daughter were born in 1999 and 2000, respectively, and he was frequently away from home for three or four days at a stretch due to the shoot. His children sometimes failed to recognize him when he returned after a long absence.

That experience led him to adopt a respectful way of speaking with his children, a practice he has maintained ever since.

"Outside, friends and teachers may call them by name and speak casually, but at home they know their parents hold them in high regard," he said.