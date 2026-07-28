The Seoul Tourism Foundation is running the 2026 Seoul Summer Beach, an urban cool-down festival, at Gwanghwamun Square and Sejong-ro Park through Aug. 9.

This year, the foundation added an adults-only night program to extend the time visitors can enjoy water activities in the heart of the city. The program runs in the Water Wave Zone every Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and is open to adults only. Water slides, water buckets and bounce pools have been reconfigured for adult use to draw in the MZ generation and foreign tourists.

On Friday nights, the event features "Silent Wave," in which participants wear wireless headsets and dance together to the same music without large speakers, combining music and water play in their own private sonic space. On Saturday nights, the "Wave Lounge" offers a relaxed atmosphere created with lighting, beach balls, tubes and bubbles.

The inaugural Silent Wave session on Friday drew a full house, with all 300 reserved spots selling out early. A French tourist who attended said the experience was unlike anything she had expected. "It's amazing that you can enjoy water activities and a DJ performance in the middle of Seoul with a palace as the backdrop," she said. "Watching everyone enjoy a summer night with their own headsets instead of blasting speakers was unique and refreshing."

Now in its fourth year, Seoul Summer Beach is organized into three zones: the Water Wave Zone, the Play Wave Zone and the Play Market Zone. Operating hours have been extended by one hour from the original plan, running from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Water Wave Zone operates on a six-session daily rotation, with entry capped at 700 people per session for safety. The Sand Ajit area in the Play Wave Zone runs nine sessions a day, recreating a beach atmosphere using sand sourced from across the country, with entry limited to 50 people per session through a combination of advance Naver reservations and walk-in admission. The Play Market Zone, home to food trucks and a small-business flea market, is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kwon Hyeok-bin, head of the tourism industry division at the Seoul Tourism Foundation, said this year's event has grown into a full summer festival running from day to night. "With night-specific content introduced for the first time since the festival launched, along with an expanded food offering, Seoul Summer Beach has become a complete summer experience from noon to midnight," he said. "We expect the flow of tourists and spending that extends into the night to spread across Seoul, energizing the nighttime economy and contributing to the vision of Seoul as a global city that never sleeps."