The Gwangju Tourism Corporation has launched its first nationwide joint tourism marketing campaign since the establishment of the South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City, promoting South Jeolla Province and Gwangju as a single travel destination.

The corporation said Tuesday it operated a promotional booth at the Global Festival Tourism Expo held alongside the 29th Boryeong Mud Festival, under the theme "Your next trip: the South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City!" The booth introduced domestic and international tourists to the region's top attractions, second-half festivals, and a range of tourism content spanning food, culture, arts and nature.

The campaign marks the first integrated marketing effort to present South Jeolla Province and Gwangju as a unified travel zone, and is seen as a starting point for showcasing new possibilities in regional tourism.

The booth also featured SNS events and cultural experience programs, giving visitors a hands-on taste of the diverse appeal of the South Jeolla-Gwangju region.

"This promotional activity is a meaningful first step in establishing South Jeolla Province and Gwangju as a single travel destination," said Jeong Jae-yeong, president of the corporation. "We will continue to expand our marketing efforts by organically linking the culture, tourism and MICE resources of the South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City, with the goal of growing into a leading tourism destination in Korea for both domestic and international visitors."

The Gwangju Tourism Corporation plans to steadily expand its promotional activities through major domestic festivals, international events and overseas tourism expos. It also intends to develop content connecting the tourism resources of the South Jeolla-Gwangju region to attract more visitors from home and abroad.