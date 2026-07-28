The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Monday it will expand its public-private postpartum care program — the first of its kind in the country — after launching it last month. The initiative aims to ease the financial burden on new mothers, whose postpartum care costs can run into the millions of won.

The program pairs the services of private postpartum care facilities with public funding from the city, combining quality care with financial support for families who have just given birth.

Through an open application process, the city has selected five private postpartum care centers to operate on a pilot basis through May next year. Selections were based on each facility's staffing, physical conditions, infection-control capabilities and overall operational expertise, with geographic balance across the city also taken into account.

The city initially selected four centers in Dobong-gu, Yangcheon-gu, Gangseo-gu and Gangdong-gu last month, then added VIP Postpartum Care Center in Geumcheon-gu on Monday.

With the addition of the fifth site, the city will open a new round of applications through its public services reservation website from Wednesday through Friday. Any mother who has lived in Seoul for at least one year as of her application date is eligible to apply.

Applications will be accepted in order of priority. First-priority applicants are recipients of basic livelihood benefits and those in the near-poverty bracket. Second priority goes to families of national merit, North Korean defectors, multicultural households, mothers with disabilities, single-parent families, mothers expecting triplets or more, and mothers giving birth to a third child. Third priority covers mothers having twins or a second child. First-priority applicants receive full coverage of the 3.9 million won ($2,660) two-week care fee, while second-priority applicants pay only 1.25 million won out of pocket.

Full details on eligibility, benefits and how to apply are available through the Pregnancy and Childbirth Information Center.

The four centers that opened first have already confirmed all 538 reservations for this year, demonstrating strong public demand for the new postpartum care model.

"Building on the strong public interest and operational results confirmed through the pilot program, we will continue to improve service quality and develop a Seoul-style postpartum care support system that families can use with confidence," said Jo Yeong-chang, director of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Citizen Health Bureau.