A video of a young girl who caught the eye of singer Psy at his summer concert "Soakingshow" — and received an on-the-spot casting offer — has gone viral, with the girl herself stepping into the comments to set the record straight.

A clip circulating online shows Psy singling out a young female audience member during his Soakingshow concert and offering to cast her.

The moment took place Saturday at Wonju Comprehensive Stadium in Gangwon Province. When the girl appeared on the LED screen, she showed no sign of surprise — instead firing off a wink and a V-sign at the camera before breaking into an energetic, confident dance in time with the music. The crowd erupted in cheers.

Watching from the stage, Psy asked, "Which zone is she in?" before telling staff, "Don't have her shout — have our P NATION manager go get her contact information. We'll be seeing her again soon."

The crowd roared at the impromptu offer, and the clip has since surpassed 12 million views on social media.

The girl has been identified as Kim Ra-hee, born in 2012, who is currently undergoing professional training with the goal of debuting as an idol. She had reportedly been working consistently on her vocals, dance, stage presence and performance skills when she unexpectedly showed off her talent at the concert. Some online commenters speculated she might already be a trainee under an agency.

In response, Kim posted the viral clip on her own social media and wrote, "I am not a trainee." She confirmed she does aspire to become an idol, but clarified that she has not signed a contract with any agency and does not hold official trainee status.

She also said a P NATION manager did collect her contact information at the event, and she responded to the outpouring of attention with a comment: "Thank you so much for seeing me in such a kind light."