Changwon has officially come out against the government's plan to relocate the Naval Academy as part of its push to establish a unified military academy.

The city held a meeting Tuesday with city council members, residents, small-business owners and security organizations to gather community views on the proposed relocation. Participants said the Naval Academy is a symbol of Jinhae — a city defined by its naval port — and a core facility underpinning the area's identity, and they voiced opposition to the move.

Attendees said the academy must remain in Jinhae, given its proximity to the sea and the importance of that location for naval education and mission readiness. They also warned that if the relocation goes ahead, a decline in the downtown commercial district and a weakening of local identity would be unavoidable.

Changwon said there had been no prior consultation with the Ministry of National Defense or other government bodies during the planning process. The city argued that, given the significant impact on the region, sufficient communication and public deliberation must come first.

The city said it plans to continue gathering local opinion and working to ensure that community views are reflected in government policy.

"The Naval Academy has been part of Jinhae's history and identity," Mayor Kang Ki-yun said. "A process of sufficient communication and public deliberation must come before any decision."