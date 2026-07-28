Actor Cha Hyun-seung, 35, who had halted all activities after a leukemia diagnosis, made a healthy return to the spotlight, joining singer Sunmi for a standout performance at Waterbomb.

Waterbomb organizers posted footage from Waterbomb Seoul 2026, held July 24 through Sunday, on their official social media accounts.

Sunmi and Cha took the stage together on Sunday, the final day of the event, to perform Sunmi's hit "24 Hours."

Released in 2013, "24 Hours" holds special meaning for both performers. It was the first solo single Sunmi released after wrapping up her time with girl group Wonder Girls, and its success firmly established her as a solo artist. Cha also gained significant attention at the time, appearing as a dancer in the song's music video.

Reuniting on stage 13 years later, the two showed a natural chemistry that belied the long gap, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The performance carried extra weight because it marked Cha's return to the stage after being declared fully recovered from leukemia.

Cha had built a following through appearances on "Solo Hell 1," "Be Ambitious" and "Physical: 100," but was suddenly diagnosed with leukemia in June last year. "I was rushed to the emergency room and everything stopped," he said. "I was diagnosed with leukemia while chasing my dreams, but I will fight through to the end."

He shared updates on his difficult battle with the disease, drawing wide support, and ultimately announced in December last year that he had made a full recovery.