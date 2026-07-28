Suwon Mayor Lee Jae-jun said Tuesday that the city's mobile civic engagement platform, Saebittok-tok, has grown into a direct mobile democracy platform over the past three years, amassing about 230,000 subscribers and logging high levels of activity. He pledged to transform the platform into one more closely woven into residents' daily lives and to make civic participation a routine habit.

Three years of Saebittok-tok: 230,000 members, 2.2 million interactions

As of June 30, Saebittok-tok had accumulated 222,980 registered members — roughly one in five of Suwon's 1.23 million residents. Since its official launch on July 1, 2023, the platform has grown steadily: it had about 44,000 members in its first six months, surpassed 100,000 in 2024, reached about 181,000 in 2025, and crossed the 220,000 mark in the first half of this year.

The platform's engagement figures are equally striking. Over three years, residents logged about 2.2 million interactions on Saebittok-tok. Citizens submitted 5,449 direct proposals, expressed support for proposals about 195,000 times, and joined discussions through roughly 1.08 million comments. Surveys and votes accounted for about 794,000 interactions, while about 122,000 involved applications or service requests.

The platform has also proven effective at gathering public opinion.

Citizen proposals shaping everyday life in Suwon

Proposals submitted through Saebittok-tok have sparked tangible changes across the city.

Among the most recognized is a series of proposals that won the Ministry of Interior and Safety's national excellence award. In December 2023, a resident who had injured a leg and had difficulty getting around asked that meal delivery be added to the city's Saebit Care Service. After a pilot run drew strong public response, the service expanded citywide within a year.

In January 2024, a citizen posted a proposal asking that the remaining incentive budget for the local currency be displayed as a percentage. After review by the relevant department, the city changed its system to show the remaining balance when it falls below 30 percent — a change implemented just three months after the proposal was submitted.

Alongside this, a range of smaller ideas submitted through Saebittok-tok have helped improve daily conditions in Suwon. Reservations for the Cheonggyeong Forest Library at Gwanggyo Lake Park, previously allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, switched to a lottery system starting in June. Since March last year, residents have been able to exchange milk cartons and used batteries not only for toilet paper but also for standard garbage bags. The placement of books and tourism brochures at the Suwon Station transit center also came about through a citizen suggestion on the platform.

A channel for civic dialogue

Beyond shaping tangible policy, Saebittok-tok has become a space where residents express opinions and exchange views.

The hottest topic in ongoing discussions is a proposal posted July 16 calling for improvements to Suwon Pay. A citizen suggested replacing the current first-come, first-served incentive system with a discount applied at the point of payment. Within 10 days, the post drew 1,300 comments, with residents debating whether change is needed, arguing that the current system already offers equal opportunity, and proposing alternative approaches.

A proposal to expand multilingual — including English — emergency alert services for foreign residents has also generated lively debate, drawing more than 1,800 comments and likes. Supporters argue the measure is needed to protect the safety of foreign residents and tourists, while opponents call for a closer look at the budget implications and overall necessity.

Training residents in proposals and participation

Saebittok-tok has also supported residents in developing more substantive proposals. The platform runs programs for children, university students, and the general public to help them experience the policy proposal process firsthand.

A standout initiative involves partnerships with local universities to incorporate Saebittok-tok into regular coursework. After Ajou University first offered such a course in the second semester of 2023, Kyonggi University followed with an elective the following year, giving students hands-on experience developing and submitting policy proposals. The courses have proven popular, with city team-level civil servants participating as mentors and offering practical guidance.

Elementary, middle, and high school students in Suwon also engage with civic participation through the platform. Classes that sign up for the "We Want to Participate Too" program — linked to the public school curriculum — refine their proposals in class, post them on Saebittok-tok, and receive feedback from residents and relevant city departments. What began as a fourth-grade elementary school program has expanded to include high school students over the past two years. More than 200 student policy proposals have been reviewed, and participating classes reported 100 percent satisfaction and willingness to take part again.

Making participation easier and more accessible

Suwon has taken multiple steps to make Saebittok-tok more convenient and accessible for residents.

Since last September, Suwon became the first local government in the country to link Saebittok-tok with the Gyeonggi regional currency platform, allowing users to access it directly through the widely used Suwon Pay app. The integration simplified the sign-up process and made it easier to convert activity points into mileage. In the three months immediately following the link-up — October through December 2025 — membership rose 92 percent, citizen proposals increased 18 percent, and survey and voting participation climbed 33 percent.

The city also incentivizes participation by awarding activity mileage to active members. Points totaling 10,000 or more can be converted into Suwon Pay credits, giving the rewards real monetary value. Since late last year, members have also been able to donate their mileage, and over the course of a year, donated amounts reached 3.95 million won ($2,700).