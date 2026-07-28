How much tidying up guests should do before checking out of a hotel, condo or vacation rental is a small but perennially divisive question among travelers.

Online forums regularly surface questions like "I paid for the room — is it OK to leave it a mess when I check out?" and "Do you really have to clean up before leaving a hotel or pension?"

Opinions are split roughly down the middle. Some say they make a point of putting everything back in its place before leaving, while others argue that cleaning is simply the job of the housekeeping staff.

Hotel etiquette experts offer a fairly clear answer. Guests do not need to make the bed with military precision or fold their towels, but tidying up personal belongings can spare hotel staff unnecessary extra work.

Diane Gottsman, founder of the Texas Protocol School, told travel publication Travel + Leisure that while housekeeping teams are happy to clean, maintaining basic standards of cleanliness matters.

She advised guests to avoid scattering personal items across the floor or in drawers, and instead to keep shoes in one spot and pack clothes back into luggage — so staff can clean without having to move things around.

Trash should go in the in-room wastebasket, and guests should sort recyclables if a recycling bin is provided. If a glass or bottle breaks, picking up the shards as thoroughly as possible protects both the next guest and the housekeeping staff.

The bed, however, is one thing experts agree guests need not bother with. Modern manners expert Micah Mayher said there is no need to make the bed because sheets are stripped immediately after a guest leaves.

Calvin Kanoho, a former room manager at the Ritz-Carlton San Francisco, said the hotel launders all sheets regardless of whether a bed was slept in, and unused towels go through the same process.

Used towels can simply be left in the bathroom — but guests should avoid leaving wet towels on carpets or furniture. Gottsman warned that wet towels on carpets or upholstered furniture can damage wood and fabric and leave water stains or mold, and recommended hanging towels up or stacking them neatly in the bathroom.