Singer MC Mong, 47, whose real name is Shin Dong-hyun, has demonstrated strong ticket-selling power despite a string of controversies. Tickets for his first solo concert in four years sold out in just one minute and 30 seconds after going on sale.

MC Mong opened reservations for his solo concert "Hanyeoreum Bam-ui Aiseukkaekkki," a summer night ice cream-themed show, through YES24 at 7 p.m. Monday. All seats sold out within 90 seconds of the booking window opening, and he posted on social media, "Sold out in 1 minute 30 seconds — is this real?" expressing his own disbelief.

The concert marks his first solo show in about four years, following his 2022 "Monster Corporation — 2nd Shareholders' Meeting: Halloween Workshop" event. Tickets are priced at 132,000 won ($90) per seat, with a total capacity of 2,102 seats.

In announcing the concert, MC Mong said, "I will not hide amid speculation and misunderstanding. A singer proves himself on stage," adding, "I want to meet you all through my music."

MC Mong has recently found himself at the center of a series of controversies.

In January, police investigated him on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act and the Medical Service Act, filed by former Korean Medical Association president Lim Hyun-taek. He recently tested negative in a hair follicle drug test.

At the time, MC Mong denied the allegations, saying, "I have been receiving prescriptions directly in my name at a hospital, and I have never received so much as a single pill from my former manager."

MC Mong has also been caught up in allegations of investment fund diversion and overseas gambling raised by MBC's "PD Notebook" after he stepped down as co-chief executive of One Hundred.

The program alleged that some investment funds had flowed into the personal bank account of Cha Ga-won, chairman of Piac Group, and that 12 billion won of that amount was used to finance MC Mong's gambling trips to Las Vegas.

MC Mong and Cha's camp both flatly denied the allegations and said they would take legal action.

Meanwhile, the sellout news drew mixed reactions online, with some users writing "I can't believe it," "He still has fans?" "Unbelievable," and "Everyone was criticizing him, yet it sold out."