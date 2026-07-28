The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Wednesday that it has launched its "Arisu sharing fridge" program, providing chilled bottled Arisu water to residents as the city enters the peak of summer heat.

The initiative targets groups most vulnerable to extreme heat — including mobile workers, elderly residents who skip meals and homeless people living on the streets — with the goal of preventing heat-related illness through adequate hydration. The city plans to distribute 500,000 bottles this year. According to the KDCA, 4,460 heat illness cases were recorded nationwide last year, with both the number of heat wave days and heat illness cases roughly quadrupling over the past five years. In Seoul, 378 heat illness cases were reported last year, of which 183, or 48 percent, were heat exhaustion — the largest share among all categories.

In response, the city is operating the Arisu sharing fridges and supplying bottled water to vulnerable groups who face prolonged heat exposure, helping them stay hydrated and prevent heat-related illness.

First introduced last year, the sharing fridges began operating this year on July 13. The city has installed 18 units across nine key locations frequented by heat-vulnerable residents, including Tapgol Park and the Yeongdeungpo mobile workers' rest center, making chilled Arisu available to all. Six vending-machine-style units have been placed at facilities serving elderly residents who skip meals and homeless people, while 12 refrigerator-style units have been deployed at locations with high mobile-worker traffic, including Seoul City Hall and the Arisu headquarters.

The bottled Arisu in the fridges is kept at around 5 degrees Celsius, letting residents quench their thirst with cold water even on days when midday temperatures climb above 30 degrees.

In addition, the city analyzed usage patterns from last year's program and plans to adjust supply volumes flexibly based on heat intensity and demand across the 18 units, ensuring uninterrupted support for vulnerable groups.

During last year's heat wave season, the city distributed 435,000 bottles of Arisu to help prevent heat illness and keep vulnerable residents hydrated. Of that total, 200,000 bottles were delivered directly to recipients — through the sharing fridges as well as to facilities in low-income neighborhoods and shelters for homeless people.

"Heat waves are a defining climate disaster that threatens the health and safety of residents, making it vital to prevent heat illness through adequate hydration," said Kwon Min, head of the Seoul Arisu headquarters. "We will continue providing on-the-ground support without gaps so that residents most vulnerable to the heat can get through summer in good health."