AIBIXLab (CEO Kim Jun-hyun) announced Tuesday it has signed a three-way MOU with the Korea Big Data Society (president Jeong Seok-chan), a nonprofit association, and Flipby Co. (CEO Son Eun-gyeong), a GEO intelligence platform company, to advance the AIBIX measurement methodology and promote related industry development.

Under the agreement, the three organizations will jointly verify the measurement methodology of AIBIXLab's AI brand competitiveness index, AIBIX (AI Brand Index), and collaborate to upgrade its data collection and analysis framework.