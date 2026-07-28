Lawyer and broadcaster Seo Dong-ju has shared her frustration over the sharp drop in SK Hynix's share price.

On Tuesday, Seo posted a screenshot of a KakaoTalk conversation with her husband to her Instagram story. "A grueling Tuesday, on which my husband made up his mind to leave the Korean stock market — a war zone," she wrote, adding, "I wonder if things will get better once the earnings results come out."

Seo had previously revealed in a YouTube video that she bought SK Hynix shares at around 2.59 million won ($1,770) per share, joking that she was "a Korean retail investor stuck on the 259th floor of the Hynix apartment building" and asking whether she could "cry for a moment before getting started." She later brought her average cost down to 2.51 million won per share through additional purchases.

SK Hynix closed Tuesday at 1.55 million won, down 266,000 won, or 14.65 percent, from the previous session. Investor sentiment soured as global semiconductor bellwethers including Nvidia and ASML fell, while concerns ahead of a Chinese memory chip maker's listing and upcoming earnings results compounded the selling pressure.

Based on her average purchase price of 2.51 million won, Seo's paper loss stands at roughly 38 percent.

Seo had also shared a conversation with her husband on Sunday. When he told her he was proud of how hard she was working, she said, "Well, my money is all tied up in shares, so I have to keep earning." She captioned the exchange: "Damn stocks."

Seo is the daughter of the late broadcaster Seo Se-won and broadcaster Seo Jeong-hee. She married a non-celebrity four years her junior in June last year. Her husband previously worked as a manager for broadcaster Jang Seong-gyu.