A man in his 50s who called for help after his car became stuck on a railway crossing while driving drunk was arrested after police responded to his own distress call.

The Samcheok Police Station and fire department received a report at around 12:52 a.m. Tuesday that a vehicle was immobilized at a railway crossing in Neukguri, Dogye-eup, Samcheok. The caller was the driver himself, identified only by his surname A.

Officers arrived at the scene after the fire department requested a joint response and moved the vehicle to a safe location.

A police investigation found that the man had been driving drunk when he struck a railway crossing barrier. He then collided with a curb while attempting to reverse, and called for rescue after the vehicle became immobilized. His blood alcohol concentration at the time was above the 0.08 percent threshold for license revocation.

Police plan to book the man on drunk driving charges under the Road Traffic Act and conduct further investigation.