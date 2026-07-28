Kim Yong-jin, president of Gyeonggi Housing and Urban Development Corp. (GH), said the company would "do its utmost to create a safe residential environment where Gyeonggi Province residents can live with peace of mind."

GH signed an MOU with the Korea Elevator Safety Agency at GH headquarters in Suwon on Tuesday, committing both organizations to improving elevator safety and quality in GH-managed apartment complexes.

The agreement aims to raise safety management standards for elevators in GH apartment complexes and to jointly advance related technology and guidelines to enhance resident safety and convenience.

The MOU applies to elevators installed in apartment complexes that GH designs, builds and manages.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will work together to align and upgrade technical standards and guidelines for elevator safety and quality, conduct safety reviews at each stage of elevator design, construction and maintenance, and cooperate in building an elevator safety management platform.