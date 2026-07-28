People Power Party lawmaker Jo Kyung-tae answered reporters' questions Tuesday afternoon after a press conference on disciplinary action by the Central Ethics Committee at the National Assembly's media center in Yeouido, Seoul. Jo was referred to the ethics committee after allegedly calling lawmakers from other parties, including the Democratic Party of Korea, to ask them to vote against Rep. Park Deok-heum during a plenary session to elect Park as the National Assembly's deputy speaker representing the opposition.