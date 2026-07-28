People Power Party Rep. Cho Kyung-tae greeted reporters at a press conference at the National Assembly's media center in Yeouido, Seoul, on Tuesday afternoon regarding disciplinary proceedings by the Central Ethics Committee. Cho was referred to the ethics committee on allegations that he called lawmakers from the Democratic Party of Korea and other parties during a plenary session vote to elect Rep. Park Deok-heum as the opposition-designated deputy speaker of the National Assembly, urging them to vote against Park.