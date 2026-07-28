People Power Party Rep. Jo Gyeong-tae spoke at a press conference at the National Assembly's communication room in Yeouido, Seoul, on Tuesday afternoon regarding disciplinary proceedings by the Central Ethics Committee. Jo was referred to the ethics committee after allegedly calling lawmakers from other parties, including the Democratic Party of Korea, to ask them to vote against Rep. Park Deok-heum during a plenary session to elect Park as the National Assembly's deputy speaker representing the opposition.