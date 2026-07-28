The Gyeonggi Center for Economic Promotion said Tuesday it will conduct a "2026 Alley Commerce Community Survey" from Tuesday through mid-October.

The survey aims to assess the results of the alley commerce community organization project and improve the effectiveness of support programs by reflecting changes in the local retail environment.

Gyeonggi Province has been running the alley commerce organization project to strengthen the self-sufficiency of small business owners and revitalize local commercial districts. The initiative has so far helped establish 425 alley commerce communities across 31 cities and counties, with the province and the center providing support for joint marketing, environmental improvements and festival programs to boost the local economy.

The survey covers all alley commerce communities organized in Gyeonggi Province since 2019. Specialists from regional centers will visit each site in person to verify whether communities are still operating, check their organizational status and review project performance records.