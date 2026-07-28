Yeongdeungpo-gu District Chief Jo Yu-jin attended a meeting Monday afternoon of the district's Redevelopment and Reconstruction Rapid Support Task Force, where she encouraged Kong Gyeong-bae, the redevelopment project division chief who heads the task force's day-to-day operations.

The task force is a newly established unit created to mediate disputes in advance at the district's 107 urban renewal sites, provide close on-site support, and prevent delays while accelerating redevelopment and reconstruction projects.

Kong, who leads the task force's operations, is a 30-year veteran in architecture and urban renewal, with experience spanning housing policy development at the Seoul Metropolitan Government and hands-on redevelopment work at the district level.

"Through the rapid support task force, we will overhaul complex administrative procedures and boldly cut project timelines," Jo said. "By driving redevelopment and reconstruction forward with speed, we will transform the aging urban landscape into something pleasant and refined, and give residents a greater sense of pride in their community."