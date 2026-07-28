Bada Gallery in Haeundae, Busan, will host a special invitational exhibition by painter Ahn Cheon-yong titled "Art and Peace" from Saturday through Aug. 29, marking the 81st anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule.

The exhibition was organized to reflect on the historical significance of liberation through works by Ahn, a member of the Korea Art Business Association (KABA).

An opening reception will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bada Gallery in Haeundae, Busan.