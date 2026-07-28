Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to submit to the government a legislative proposal that includes allowing communications interception for security purposes, the Yomiuri Shimbun and other outlets reported Tuesday.

According to multiple ruling party officials, the LDP's Intelligence Strategy Headquarters plans to hold a meeting Tuesday to finalize the proposal.

The Takaichi administration has been pushing to enact a so-called anti-espionage law that would ban the illegal collection of classified information from government agencies and private companies, and to establish a foreign intelligence agency tentatively named the Foreign Intelligence Agency. In line with those efforts, the LDP has been working to revise laws governing intelligence collection and analysis activities, with the aim of blocking undue foreign interference and expanding wiretapping authority.

The LDP proposal says foreign intelligence operations have grown more varied and sophisticated, encompassing the illicit acquisition of information as well as influence campaigns targeting elections and public opinion. It calls for strengthening Japan's information defense capabilities to counter such operations, specifically by reinforcing three functions: deterrence, collection and oversight. On deterrence, the proposal envisions a tentatively named "Foreign Interference Prevention Law" that would require individuals and organizations lobbying in Japan at the direction or request of foreign powers to register, and would establish a criminal penalty regime for espionage.

On collection, the proposal said Japan's signals intelligence capabilities lag behind those of the United States and Britain and must be improved. It also calls for allowing police and other administrative agencies to conduct communications interception for security purposes, in order to strengthen SIGINT — the collection and analysis of communications, radio and electronic signals.

On oversight, the proposal calls for establishing an independent inspection body in addition to strengthening National Assembly monitoring.

The provision allowing administrative agencies to conduct security-purpose wiretapping is likely to prove contentious. Japan's current system permits "judicial wiretapping" — interception carried out under a court warrant for criminal investigation purposes — but the LDP's proposed interception is interpreted as targeting broad intelligence gathering for security purposes, not limited to specific cases.

The Asahi Shimbun said such administrative wiretapping could also infringe on the constitutional guarantee of the secrecy of communications.

A senior official at the prime minister's office told the Asahi that while the government wants to pursue the measure, "there will be considerable public backlash, given that ordinary people's communications could be intercepted," signaling that careful deliberation would be needed.

The LDP also plans to recommend that the proposed Foreign Intelligence Agency be modeled on the intelligence services of Britain and Australia, the Sankei Shimbun reported. According to party officials, the LDP intends to cite Britain's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) and Australia's foreign intelligence agency as references, and — noting that both agencies operate under their respective foreign ministers — will designate placing the Japanese agency under the supervision of the foreign minister as a "leading option" in the proposal.

The LDP had initially considered modeling the agency on the US Central Intelligence Agency, an independent body, but shifted toward the British and Australian model due to the large personnel and budget requirements such a structure would entail. The government plans to establish an expert panel in September, based on the LDP proposal, to examine ways to strengthen Japan's intelligence capabilities.