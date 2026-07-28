The Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute announced Tuesday it had held its inaugural startup idea competition to identify prospective deep tech entrepreneurs looking to commercialize nuclear technology.

Six teams competed in the event, pitching ideas that included developing an ultralight, ultra-compact solid-fuel ion propulsion system engineering model for nano-satellites (Space Axion, Chae Gil-byeong), commercializing a calcium hydroxide-based high-performance multipurpose adsorbent (X-Material, Park Hwan-seo), developing core technology for radiation-based fine-pitch semiconductor packaging (RadSemi, Kang Chang-gu), building a precision compound-drive measurement system (3A-ROBOT, Jo Sang-jin), developing a high-efficiency cooling device using 3D-printed precision capillary channels (Thermicron, Kim Jong-rok), and offering a primate evaluation service for assessing radiation-induced biological effects (Atoms Monkey Service, Jang Beom-su).

The grand prize went to the Space Axion team led by Dr. Chae Gil-byeong, for its proposal to develop an ultralight, ultra-compact solid-fuel ion propulsion system engineering model for nano-satellites.

The technology produces a miniaturized, lightweight ion thruster suitable for low-Earth orbit and very low Earth orbit nano-satellites.

Winning teams will receive a cash prize along with a commercialization grant of up to 50 million won ($34,100) per team through the institute's nuclear deep tech startup support project.

Over the following nine months, the institute will also support teams through programs covering business model development and refinement, prototype production and market validation, investment attraction education and briefings, and corporate registration — all aimed at helping participants launch actual businesses.

Im In-cheol, acting president of the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute, said the competition had created an opportunity for researchers to pursue deep tech startups directly on the strength of their innovative technologies. "We will spare no effort in supporting our prospective in-house entrepreneurs as they grow into companies that lead the global market," he said.