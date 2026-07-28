Attention is turning to whether Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th named storm of the season, could affect the Korean Peninsula as it moves northward.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Dolphin was moving west-southwest Tuesday morning as of 9 a.m., located about 3,030 kilometers east of Guam.

The storm had a central pressure of 985 hectopascals, maximum sustained winds of 27 meters per second (97 kilometers per hour) near its center, and a strong-wind radius of 270 kilometers, placing it at intensity level 2.

By 9 p.m. Tuesday, the typhoon is expected to pass through waters about 2,780 kilometers east of Guam while maintaining intensity level 2, with central pressure of 975 hPa and maximum sustained winds of 32 meters per second (115 kph).

As the storm tracks over warm ocean waters, it is forecast to intensify steadily — reaching level 3 Wednesday morning and level 4 Wednesday afternoon. The KMA projects it will reach level 5 by Friday morning, with central pressure of 915 hPa and maximum sustained winds of 55 meters per second (198 kph).

Dolphin is expected to maintain level 5 intensity through Sunday, advancing to waters about 1,400 kilometers northeast of Guam by 9 a.m. that day. Level 5 is a classification the KMA introduced this year, equivalent to what was previously designated a "super typhoon."

However, the storm's track beyond that point remains highly uncertain. The KMA said the typhoon's future path is still subject to change, and whether it will directly affect the Korean Peninsula remains to be seen as forecasts are updated.

Meanwhile, the name Dolphin was submitted by Hong Kong and means "dolphin."