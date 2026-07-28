Damyang-gun is improving the discount structure for its card and mobile-based Damyang Love gift vouchers and simplifying the merchant registration process to boost user convenience and stimulate the local economy.

Under the previous system, users received a 12 percent cashback on purchases made with the card or mobile voucher after the transaction. Since July 1, buyers receive an immediate 10 percent discount at the point of purchase, with an additional 2 percent refunded after use.

The county expects users to feel the benefit more directly now that the discount applies at the time of purchase rather than after the fact.

The merchant registration process has also been streamlined. Family relationship certificates, previously required to screen for fraudulent distribution activity involving family members' names, have been removed from the list of required documents, reducing the burden on applicants.

Victim support funds distributed in April to offset high fuel costs can be used through Aug. 31. Any remaining balance will expire after that date, and eligible recipients are urged to spend the funds before the deadline.

The county says its ongoing monitoring has kept the anti-fraud management system running smoothly, and it plans to continue improving user convenience while maintaining a sound and orderly gift voucher distribution environment.