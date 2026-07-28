A man in his 60s who offered money to a 16-year-old in exchange for sex — and then called police himself after she refused — has been arrested.

Cheongju Cheongwon Police Station said Tuesday it has booked the man, identified only as A, on charges including violations of the Act on the Protection of Children and Juveniles from Sexual Abuse, and is investigating the case.

A is suspected of attempting to engage in paid sex with a teenage girl, identified as B, at a residence in Cheongju at around 8 a.m. Monday, having met her through a chat application.

When B refused and called a friend to confront him, A called the police himself. During the incident, he also shoved B while telling her to leave the premises.

Officers who responded confirmed the circumstances and arrested A at the scene.

In police questioning, A stated that he did not know B was a minor because the chat app was intended for adults.

Police are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of the incident by questioning both A and B.