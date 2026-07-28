Police have launched an investigation into a probationary officer who allegedly took part in an online game item fraud scheme.

The North Jeolla Provincial Police Agency's cyber crime investigation unit said Tuesday it had booked without detention a probationary officer, identified only as A, on charges of aiding fraud.

A is accused of providing the ringleader with an account on a game item trading website and transferring the proceeds of the crime in April.

A handed over the account so the ringleader could post listings offering in-game goods at low prices. The ringleader is believed to have collected payments from victims before disappearing.

A is also suspected of laundering the stolen funds by transferring them to other accounts. Four people were defrauded, with total losses amounting to around 9.6 million won ($6,550).

Police have booked A and others involved in the scheme and are continuing their investigation.

A, who committed the offenses while serving as a probationary officer, has been relieved of duty. As a result, A failed to complete the required one-year probationary period and has been excluded from this year's review for permanent appointment. Police said they plan to pursue disciplinary action depending on how the investigation proceeds.

"We are investigating A and others involved in the game item fraud," a police official said. "We cannot provide further details."