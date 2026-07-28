Kumho Tire is offering free tire safety inspections at highway rest stops across the country ahead of the summer vacation travel season, aiming to reduce road accidents by checking air pressure, tread wear and wheel balance on the spot.

The company announced Tuesday that it will run a free tire safety inspection campaign at four major expressway rest stops through Friday.

The campaign covers the Gapyeong rest stop (toward Chuncheon), the Yeoju rest stop (toward Gangneung), the Jeongan Albam rest stop (toward Suncheon) and the Haman rest stop (toward Suncheon). The Yeoju, Jeongan Albam and Haman locations will operate Wednesday through Friday, while the Gapyeong stop will run Thursday and Friday only.

Drivers stopping at the rest areas can have Kumho Tire specialists inspect their tires' exterior condition and tread wear. Air pressure checks and top-ups, as well as wheel balance inspections and adjustments, are provided free of charge. On-site tire care guidance and one-on-one consultations are also available.

Long-distance summer driving puts added strain on vehicles and tires. With heat waves and monsoon rains alternating, changes in air pressure and tread wear can affect braking distances and driving stability, making pre-trip inspections more important. The growing number of heavier vehicles — including SUVs and electric vehicles — has also raised the stakes for proper tire maintenance.

Kumho Tire will also display products at each site, showcasing its premium comfort tire Majesty X Solus and its SUV-focused premium tire Crugen GT Pro. The Majesty X Solus is designed for ride comfort and quietness, while the Crugen GT Pro emphasizes mileage and durability for SUV use.

Customers who take part in the inspection will receive a small gift. Kumho Tire said it organized the campaign at high-traffic rest stops during the vacation season so drivers can easily check their vehicle's condition while on the road.

"We put together this free inspection service so customers can travel safely as traffic increases during the vacation season," said Choi Jun-seong, head of Kumho Tire's quality service team. "We will continue to deliver quality, field-focused service going forward."

Meanwhile, Kumho Tire is also running a prize event through Aug. 31 for customers who post reviews after purchasing the Crugen GT Pro, Majesty X Solus or Majesty Solus EDGE. Selected winners will receive one don of pure gold and AirPods, among other prizes, while all participants will receive a coffee gift voucher.