Oman is intensifying its mediation efforts after detecting signs that the war between the United States, Israel and Iran could spill over into a full-scale conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

CNN reported Monday that Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi held a series of phone calls with his counterparts from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Egypt to exchange views on ways to restore peace in the Middle East.

Oman's Foreign Ministry said the discussions focused on reaching a "practical, fair and sustainable agreement" through political and diplomatic channels, ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and restoring the smooth flow of trade and global supply chains.

Oman had already been playing a mediating role before the war began, helping coordinate nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran as recently as February. After Washington and Israel struck Iran on Feb. 28 despite Oman's efforts, Pakistan stepped in as mediator. Now, with signs that the conflict is spreading to a new front involving Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels in Yemen, Oman has stepped in again.

Saudi Arabia announced Monday that it had intercepted drones launched from Iraq targeting oil facilities in the kingdom's eastern region and in the capital, Riyadh. Riyadh blamed Iran-backed militias in Iraq for the attack. Saudi Defense Ministry spokesperson Turki Almaliki posted on X, formerly Twitter: "The drones used in the terrorist attempt were launched from Iraqi territory and carried out by Iran-backed terrorist militias."

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella grouping of Iraqi Shia militias, rebuffed the Saudi claim, calling it "a fabrication intended to escalate tensions."

Saudi Arabia, the leading Sunni power in the Middle East, has long been at odds with Iran, the dominant Shia power. Tehran has maintained a network of proxy forces across the predominantly Sunni region, backing militias in Iraq, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Palestine and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Houthis recently declared war on Saudi Arabia, citing an attack on Sanaa airport, which they control. They have also threatened to block oil tankers passing through the Red Sea by closing off the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have since escalated, raising warnings that the Iran war could open a second front. In response, Oman has been accelerating its mediation push — sending a delegation to Iran on Thursday and Friday to discuss keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.