A media outlet affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has released an AI-generated video inciting the assassination of first lady Melania Trump and threatening Barron Trump, the 20-year-old youngest son of President Donald Trump.

According to the New York Post and Newsweek, the Tasnim News Agency — linked to the IRGC — released the two-minute video Monday, using AI to identify locations the first lady frequently visits and urging attacks against her.

The video shows her motorcade passing through New York City and features various locations around the city, including the names of luxury stores she is said to patronize.

It also describes a method of contaminating clothing ordered online with toxic substances and suggests that three stylists — named in the video — could be bribed with large sums of money.

The video ends with the message: "This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us." It spread rapidly on social media, including through accounts linked to Russian state broadcaster RT.

The US Secret Service has launched an investigation. A Secret Service spokesperson told Newsweek: "The Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates all matters that could be perceived as a threat to our protectees. We will not comment on matters of protective intelligence due to operational security."

Melania and Barron receive around-the-clock protection. The White House, Trump Tower in New York, the Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey, and Mar-a-Lago in Florida are all under heavy security.

This is not the first time Iran has directed propaganda against the Trump family. Last week, large billboards calling for the deaths of President Trump and his family appeared across Tehran.

One billboard showed photos of Melania, Ivanka and Barron with their eyes closed. Another bore the phrase "blood for blood."

President Trump himself has also been a target. Earlier this month, Trump switched from the new Air Force One to an older aircraft during his visit to Turkey for a NATO summit, citing Iranian threats.

Melania has kept almost no public engagements this month. She also skipped the White House Correspondents' Association dinner last Friday.