The city of Busan and the Busan Pseudonymized Data Support Center — operated by Busan Technopark — announced Tuesday they will co-host the "2026 Busan Pseudonymized Data Matching Day" with the Pseudonymized Data One-Stop Support Center, run by Koscom and Datas.

The event is designed to connect public institutions in the Busan and South Gyeongsang Province area that hold data — including Korea Asset Management Corporation, Busan Urban Corporation, Busan Transportation Corporation, Korea Southern Power, Korea SMEs and Startups Agency, Korea Maritime and Ocean University Training Institute and Korea Housing and Urban Guarantee Corporation — with university student supporters from the Busan Pseudonymized Data Support Center. The goal is to identify data use cases and build a pseudonymized data-based collaborative ecosystem in the region.

The Busan Pseudonymized Data Support Center serves as a regional hub for pseudonymized data use, providing guidance on the pseudonymized data regime, education, consulting and hands-on support to help build a local data utilization foundation.

The Pseudonymized Data One-Stop Support Center is a specialized institution designated by the Personal Information Protection Commission. It provides integrated support covering the entire process — from pseudonymization and adequacy review to data provision — so that public institutions can share and use pseudonymized data without additional staffing or budget burdens.

The event will bring together public institutions from the Busan and South Gyeongsang Province area and the center's university student supporters to share data demand across organizations and discuss plans for joint research and data analysis collaboration using pseudonymized data. Organizers plan to match each institution's data holdings with student supporters to generate data use ideas and connect them to actual data analysis projects.

The defining feature of this matching day is its direct link to real data use projects. Institutions that secure a match will receive support from both the Busan Pseudonymized Data Support Center and the Pseudonymized Data One-Stop Support Center throughout the entire process, from applying to provide pseudonymized data through pseudonymization and adequacy review.

Student supporters from the Busan Pseudonymized Data Support Center will carry out data analysis projects using actual pseudonymized data provided by the participating public institutions. Working alongside experts, they will gain hands-on experience across the full process — from planning the analysis to writing the final report — and will also help identify pseudonymized data use cases to share with the wider community.

Won Gwang-hae, head of the Industry-Academia-Government DX Division at Busan Technopark, said the center would work with the Pseudonymized Data One-Stop Support Center to ensure participating institutions receive systematic support throughout the entire pseudonymized data process, and pledged to continue supporting the development of the regional data ecosystem.

The 2026 Busan Pseudonymized Data Matching Day is scheduled for Thursday, and organizers plan to continue providing pseudonymized data consulting and data analysis support to participating institutions after the event.