Incheon's Yeongjong District has launched an emergency welfare support system aimed at reaching residents who fall through the cracks of existing social safety nets.

The district officially established its first-term Emergency Welfare Review Committee and held its inaugural deliberation session.

The committee serves as the review body for the district's emergency welfare support system, which provides rapid assistance — covering living expenses, medical costs and housing — to residents facing sudden hardship due to job loss, illness or family breakdown.

It assesses the eligibility of support applicants and decides whether to extend assistance, ensuring households in crisis receive help when they need it.

The first-term committee is chaired by Yeongjong District Mayor Son Hwa-jeong and includes district assembly members, relevant civil servants and specialists in social welfare, family services, disability support, self-sufficiency programs and mental health.

Through the committee, Yeongjong District plans to strengthen its welfare safety net by identifying vulnerable residents more quickly and delivering tailored support in a timely manner.