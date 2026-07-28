North Korea held large-scale commemorations Monday to mark the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War armistice, using the occasion — which Pyongyang calls "Victory Day in the Fatherland Liberation War" — to reinforce ideological unity.

KCNA reported Tuesday that Kim Jong-un attended a symbolic march of Korean War-era military units at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium plaza on Monday.

Leading the procession was a "bodyguard unit symbolic column" carrying a portrait of late founder Kim Il-sung, followed by a "guards division symbolic column," an "interior ministry symbolic column," a "mixed mechanized wagon column" and a motorcycle column — all dressed in Korean War-era uniforms.

Kim was accompanied by Workers' Party secretaries Jo Yong-won and Ju Chang-il, Defense Minister No Kwang-chol, Defense Ministry adviser Pak Jong-chon and Korean People's Army Chief of General Staff Ri Yong-gil.

No said North Korea "will never stand by and watch the actions of forces that threaten our sovereign security at every moment," vowing to "defend our constitution, sovereignty and development interests, and safeguard peace and security in the region through a responsible and more explicit exercise of war deterrence."

Photos released by North Korean state media showed Kim watching a performance alongside his wife Ri Sol-ju and daughter Ju-ae.

The elaborate celebration of the wartime generation's contributions is widely read as an effort to stoke pride and loyalty among younger North Koreans and forge ideological solidarity across generations.

Workers' Party officials, government representatives and military commanders joined war veterans on the presidium. Chinese and Russian diplomats stationed in North Korea were also invited.

Events were held across the country as well. Visitors flocked to the Fatherland Liberation War Victory Museum, while reunions between war veterans and young students took place in North Pyongan, South Hwanghae, North Hwanghae, North Hamgyong and Ryanggang provinces.

Leading performance troupes — including the Phibada Opera Troupe and the State Folk Art Troupe — staged outdoor concerts in front of the Pyongyang Grand Theater and the Three Revolutions Exhibition Hall.