The city of Busan and the Busan Economic Promotion Agency are recruiting companies for the "2026 Russia Comprehensive Trade Mission" through Aug. 5 to help local small and medium-sized enterprises break into the Russian and CIS markets, the agency announced Tuesday.

The trade mission will run from Sept. 13 to 18 in Vladivostok and Khabarovsk, Russia, targeting around 12 Busan-based small and medium-sized enterprises across consumer and industrial goods categories. Participants will receive support for overseas market development through on-site export consultations and buyer visits.

The Russian market has seen a supply gap in consumer goods following the withdrawal of Western companies, while expanding economic cooperation with friendly nations is creating new market opportunities. Russia's Far East region in particular offers low logistics costs due to its geographic proximity to South Korea, and consumer preference for Korean products — including cosmetics, food and daily necessities — remains strong.

Vladivostok is regarded as the largest logistics hub in the Far East and a strategic gateway not only to the broader Russian market but also to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

In response, the agency will operate the trade mission tailored to local demand in order to translate participation into tangible export results. Participating companies will receive support for identifying local buyers, one-on-one consultation matching, professional interpretation and buyer visit consultations, all aimed at facilitating real business outcomes. The agency will also subsidize 50 percent of round-trip airfare and cover part of the cost of producing Russian-language promotional materials.

After companies are selected, the agency will hold a pre-departure briefing covering Russian market trends, promising export items, customs and payment procedures, and strategies for navigating sanctions. Consultations will then be tailored around buyers who have expressed strong purchasing intent and interest.

"Demand and trust in Korean products in Russia have consistently held up even amid the sanctions environment, and Russia's Far East is the region where our companies can most efficiently test their market viability," an agency official said. "Through this trade mission, we will support local companies in expanding their exports beyond Russia to the EAEU — a five-nation economic union comprising Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan — and into the broader CIS market."

Applications can be submitted online through Aug. 5 at the Busan Export Platform (trade.bepa.kr), where the full announcement with further details is also available.