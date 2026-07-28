Suri (20), the daughter of actor Tom Cruise (64), has legally changed her name to "Suri Noelle," dropping her father's surname, it has been confirmed.

Page Six reported exclusively Monday, citing public records, that Suri had completed the name-change process.

Suri registered to vote in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, where she currently lives, in October 2024, using the name "Suri Noelle." A Pennsylvania court confirmed to Page Six that residents are required to use their legal name when registering to vote.

The exact date of the name change has not been confirmed. Suri has used the name publicly for several years, first drawing attention when her father's surname was absent from a LaGuardia High School graduation program in June 2024.

At the time, a source told Page Six that Suri had chosen to use her mother's middle name, Noelle, as a way of expressing her affection for her mother.

Tom Cruise, a Scientologist, and Katie Holmes welcomed Suri in April 2006 and married seven months later. After their divorce in August 2012, Suri lived with her mother. Holmes has said in recent years that she essentially grew up alongside her daughter.

Suri has had no contact with her father for an extended period.