Lee Kang-in's arrival at Atletico Madrid has been delayed by military-related administrative procedures, even after the 25-year-old completed his transfer to the Spanish top-flight club.

Spanish outlet Marca reported Tuesday (Korean Standard Time) that Lee has yet to join Atletico Madrid due to administrative procedures tied to the military service exemption he received at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. His arrival date will be set only after all such procedures are completed, the outlet said.

Atletico Madrid officially announced Lee's signing on Saturday. He has remained in Korea since then, and on Sunday he attended a K League 1 match between FC Seoul and Ulsan HD at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

The delay stems from Lee's unfinished obligations under South Korea's military service law. Having earned an exemption through the gold medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, Lee was enrolled in the arts and sports personnel program but has not yet completed his alternative service, meaning he must obtain government approval to travel abroad.

"Lee must complete some of the administrative procedures required for the arts and sports personnel program," Marca said. "He is waiting for final approval from the Military Manpower Administration to extend his overseas travel permit."

If approval comes through quickly, Lee could join the squad as early as Saturday (local time) for a preseason match against Manchester United in Sweden. If not, he is expected to link up with the team on Aug. 9, when Atletico Madrid faces Manchester City at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the Coupang Inc Play Series.

Marca also reported that Atletico Madrid has been managing Lee's fitness remotely to ensure he arrives in good physical shape, with Lee training under the club's guidance alongside a personal trainer at a Seoul club's training facility.

Atletico Madrid paid 40 million euros ($45.6 million) to bring Lee from Paris Saint-Germain. The club has also handed him the No. 7 jersey — the number traditionally worn by the team's star player — signaling high expectations for the South Korean midfielder.