Jeongseon-gun ranks among the four or five least densely populated of South Korea's 227 basic local government units. The area surrounding Gariwangsan — which rises to 1,562 meters above sea level — feels like a remote wilderness, making it one of the country's most tranquil destinations for experiencing pristine natural ecosystems.

Ecological restoration work on Gariwangsan in Jeongseon-gun, Gangwon Province — the site of alpine skiing events at the 2018 Winter Olympics — is now complete, and the cable car that soars above what many call "Korea's jungle" is set to reopen to the public.

The mountain's name traces back to Galwang, a king of the Maek people — part of the Yemaek tribal confederation — who is said to have taken refuge there as Goguryeo expanded its empire and absorbed neighboring states. The name evolved from "Galwang Mountain" to "Gariwang" through generations of popular usage. Some scholars have argued that a portion of the Maek people not absorbed into the Goguryeo empire eventually migrated to Mexico, where they are said to have founded the Aztec civilization under a name derived from "Asdal" — a theory that has gained wider acceptance of late.

Deep within the mountain's valleys, streams branch off toward Odaecheon in the direction of Pyeongchang and toward tributaries of the Dong River flowing toward Yeongwol. To the south, Yongtancheon passes through the Gariwangsan Natural Recreation Forest and an ice cave before joining the Dong River, which begins near Jeongseon.

Along the ridgeline of Gariwangsan — the midpoint of the Baekdudaegan mountain spine — birch and yew trees native to cold climates and high altitudes grow in dense clusters. In late spring, the mountain's lower slopes are rich with wild greens including fernbrake and fatsia shoots.

Place names such as Byeokpajae, Seongmaryeong and Majeonryeong suggest that parts of the mountain were rocky terrain, while other areas were used to grow hemp for clothing and to raise horses. Between those passes and the rivers below, countless variations of the Jeongseon Arirang folk song took shape.

The Gariwangsan cable car will resume service Saturday, allowing tourists visiting Jeongseon during the summer holiday season to take in sweeping views of lush green terrain. It will operate in a soft-opening format through mid-August.

To ensure visitors can use the cable car without inconvenience during the roughly two-week soft-opening period, Jeongseon-gun will operate the second-floor "1561 Cafe" as a ticketing and waiting area and install directional signage at key points along the visitor route.

Jeongseon-gun will hold a tourist welcome event on Sept. 12 to mark the official resumption of cable car service on Gariwangsan.

Even after the cable car enters full regular operation, Jeongseon-gun plans to actively promote tourism in the area by linking the cable car with a range of other tourism offerings.

Shin Won-seon, head of the Jeongseon-gun tourism division, thanked local residents and tourists for their patience during the cable car's closure. "Starting with the soft opening on Aug. 1, we will complete the ticketing booth renovation on schedule to provide a more convenient and comfortable experience," Shin said. "On Sept. 12, we look forward to celebrating a new chapter for the Gariwangsan cable car together with many visitors."