KB Securities announced Tuesday that it ranked first in disclosed retirement pension returns among major brokerages.

Based on second-quarter figures, KB Securities topped the non-principal-guaranteed category — which covers products such as ETFs and funds — among major brokerages subject to retirement pension return disclosures. It posted a one-year return of 60.13 percent for defined contribution (DC) plans and 52.98 percent for individual retirement pension (IRP) accounts, ranking first in both. The firm also led in medium- to long-term three-year returns, with DC plans at 24.47 percent and IRP accounts at 23.33 percent.

KB Securities said the results reflect a combination of long-term asset allocation strategy and customer-focused pension management services, going beyond short-term return competition. The firm said the performance is particularly meaningful because it delivered stable long-term results through personalized asset management tailored to each customer's investment profile and ongoing follow-up, even amid heightened market volatility.

To improve actual returns for pension customers, KB Securities provides systematic customer management services centered on its dedicated pension advisory unit, the Pension Master private banker (PB) program. Pension Master PBs analyze each customer's pension status and investment profile, offer portfolio consultations that factor in retirement timelines and asset size, and conduct regular reviews to help customers strengthen their pension asset management capabilities.

The firm's digital pension platform has also been a key driver of the results. Through its mobile trading system app KB M-able, KB Securities allows customers to conveniently manage a range of pension investment products including ETFs, funds, bonds and default options. The company has also expanded AI-based investment solutions and digital asset management features to improve customers' access to pension investing.

"This performance is the result not only of our investment management capabilities aimed at improving returns, but also of continuous communication and engagement with our customers," said Song Sang-eun, head of KB Securities' pension group. "We will continue to do our utmost to support customers' stable retirement preparation, drawing on our Pension Master PBs, digital platform and personalized content."

Buoyed by the strong pension performance, KB Securities also posted robust overall earnings this quarter. The company's second-quarter operating profit came in at a preliminary 600.6 billion won ($410 million), up 175.5 percent from the same period last year. Sales reached 12.28 trillion won, up 281.7 percent year-on-year, while net profit rose 180.6 percent to 450.8 billion won.