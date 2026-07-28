CJ Logistics has partnered with Daesin Courier to expand delivery services for large and non-standard products that are difficult to handle through conventional parcel networks. The move aims to broaden delivery coverage to include items with irregular sizes or shapes — such as golf equipment, camping gear and interior materials — easing the logistics burden on e-commerce sellers.

CJ Logistics signed a memorandum of understanding with Daesin Jeonggi Freight Automobile on Monday at its Gunpo Composite Logistics Terminal, the company announced Tuesday. The signing was attended by Shin Chang-woo, executive vice president of sales at Daesin Courier, and Yoon Jae-seung, head of CJ Logistics' O-NE division, among others.

The partnership responds to the rapidly expanding range of products sold online. Competition in the logistics industry has shifted beyond delivery speed toward the ability to handle a wider variety of goods reliably. Large-item transactions on e-commerce platforms — including home appliances, leisure products and do-it-yourself interior goods — have been growing, generating volumes that standard parcel networks alone struggle to accommodate.

Non-standard freight refers to products that require specialized transport and handling due to their size, weight or irregular shape. Standard parcel criteria at major courier companies generally cover items with a combined measurement across all three sides of 160 centimeters or less and a weight of 25 kilograms or less. Items exceeding those limits typically require a separate freight network.

Under the agreement, CJ Logistics will use its nationwide sales network to identify and secure customers and cargo volume. Daesin Courier will handle the actual delivery of large and non-standard products secured by CJ Logistics, drawing on its experience and network in non-standard freight transport.

Previously, e-commerce sellers had to contract separately with a standard courier and a non-standard freight carrier depending on the product type. Managing different carriers, freight rates, waybills and customer service systems for each product category added significant administrative complexity.

CJ Logistics said the partnership will allow sellers to manage all deliveries in one place regardless of product size. Standard parcel items will be handled through CJ Logistics' O-NE service, while large and non-standard products will be routed through Daesin Courier's delivery network.

For CJ Logistics, the arrangement also broadens the scope of its O-NE service. Extending coverage beyond small and medium parcels to include non-standard freight expands the logistics solutions it can offer e-commerce customers.

Daesin Courier, in turn, stands to gain new cargo volume through CJ Logistics' sales network. The two companies plan to build on the agreement to expand their collaboration model targeting e-commerce sellers and platform customers with demand for large-item delivery.

"This partnership is meaningful in that it establishes a delivery system encompassing both standard parcels and non-standard freight to meet customers' diverse logistics needs," a CJ Logistics official said. "We will continue to expand the O-NE service to provide convenient and reliable delivery regardless of product type or size."