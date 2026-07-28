The government plans to enshrine a commitment to not develop, manufacture or possess nuclear weapons in a special bill it is drafting to support the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines. It would be the first time South Korea has written the principle of nuclear nonproliferation into domestic law. The move is a preemptive step to address international concerns that Seoul might use the submarine program as a cover for pursuing nuclear weapons.

The Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday it is building the legal and institutional framework needed for the stable advancement of the nuclear-powered submarine program and is pursuing the enactment of a special law as part of that effort.

The draft bill sets out five core principles for the program. The first states that the program "shall not aim to develop, manufacture, possess or use nuclear weapons, and shall not engage in any act that diverts nuclear material or undermines the credibility of the nonproliferation regime."

The government had already pledged in May, when it announced the basic plan for the submarine program, that it would not develop or possess nuclear weapons. The latest measure goes beyond that declaration by embedding the commitment in law, signaling a stronger resolve to follow through.

The remaining four principles include compliance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, cooperation with verification procedures by international bodies such as the International Atomic Energy Agency, protection of public safety and the environment from radioactive materials, and the establishment of safety standards for the submarines' nuclear reactors.

Because the nuclear-powered submarine program is a strategic undertaking requiring the full mobilization of national capabilities, the bill also includes numerous special provisions designed to accelerate its execution.

The bill would allow the program to bypass the mandatory feasibility study normally required before launching a major weapons acquisition project. It also permits shortened timelines for research, development and testing, and allows exceptions to standard cost-calculation rules for defense procurement contracts.

Particularly notable is a provision allowing contract terms — including duration, cost and conditions — to be revised after the fact if variables arise, such as delays in securing nuclear material, setbacks in international negotiations or holdups in designating installation sites.

The bill calls for establishing a "Nuclear-Powered Submarine Strategy Committee" chaired by the prime minister to deliberate on key matters including the designation of sites for submarine facilities and financing arrangements. The defense minister would serve as vice chair, and the chief of naval operations would sit on the committee as an ex officio member.

The bill also requires a basic plan for the nuclear-powered submarine program to be drawn up and implemented every 10 years. A safety management master plan covering radioactive waste management and radiation disaster prevention and response would also be established on a 10-year cycle.

Meanwhile, the government is pursuing the introduction of a Korean-designed nuclear-powered submarine under the name "Jangbogo-N project," using low-enriched uranium with an enrichment level below 20 percent as fuel. The program aims to launch the lead vessel in the mid-2030s and achieve full operational capability by the late 2030s.