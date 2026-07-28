Musinsa Beauty announced Tuesday that it is expanding the global retail footprint of its private-label brand ODDTYPE across North America, the Middle East and Australia.

ODDTYPE entered the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), a retail channel serving US military personnel, earlier this month, launching sales through the AAFES online store and 27 brick-and-mortar locations. The physical stores operate at major US military installations in Texas, Virginia and California.

AAFES is a welfare and retail organization under the US Department of Defense that runs an online store, on-base exchanges (PX) and convenience stores at military installations worldwide. It serves about 30 million users, including active-duty and retired service members, civilian employees and their families.

Musinsa Beauty spent several months working with a local partner to test products and review its supply chain ahead of the listing. The move extends the brand's North American distribution — previously centered on online platforms such as Amazon, YesStyle and StyleKorean — into physical retail.

"This is not a one-off event listing but a permanent sales arrangement," a Musinsa Beauty official said. "We plan to expand the product lineup and scope of operations based on future sales performance."

In the Middle East, the brand entered major Kuwaiti shopping malls in June through Boutiqaat, a beauty and lifestyle platform based in Kuwait that operates a Korean cosmetics retail concept called Korea Town. ODDTYPE is now carried at five major malls where Korea Town has a presence, including Promenade Mall, Warehouse Mall and Kiran Mall.

In Australia, ODDTYPE, WHIZZY and Musinsa Standard Beauty will enter the offline market starting in August through local beauty distributor W Cosmetics, which operates stores in major shopping malls in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The three brands plan to be stocked in 50 stores.

Musinsa Beauty had previously focused its overseas private-label expansion on Japan and Southeast Asia. In Japan, ODDTYPE is carried at @cosme, LOFT and PLAZA, while WHIZZY is stocked in more than 300 Don Quijote locations. The company has also been building its presence in key Southeast Asian markets including Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

"We plan to keep expanding our online and offline sales channels in global markets beyond North America, the Middle East and Australia," a Musinsa Beauty official said. "We will broaden our overseas distribution network around our private-label lineup to strengthen our competitiveness as a global beauty platform."