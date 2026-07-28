LF's fashion brand Hazzys announced Tuesday that it is exhibiting the "SEOUL Series," a collaboration with 3D artist CCREATT, at its Myeong-dong flagship store Space H Seoul, and will sell collectible art pieces inspired by the series.

The collectible art pieces will be produced in a limited run of 100 — 50 each in men's and women's versions — with each piece individually numbered from 1 to 50. A Hazzys official said the collaboration came naturally, explaining that "the brand's belief that classics untouched by trends endure resonated with CCREATT's artistic vision."

CCREATT creates virtual worlds through 3D modeling, translating them into digital art, figurines and installation works. The artist reinterprets modern life and culture through a minimal sculptural language.

The "SEOUL Series" blends Hazzys' classic sensibility with the modernity of Seoul. Colors drawn from classic materials such as denim serve as the backdrop for scenes of the Han River, the city center and parks. The works are distinguished by the artist's signature sculptural language and 3D figurine-style characters.

Three large-scale art pieces, each standing approximately 180 centimeters tall, will be on display in the first-floor exhibition space at Space H Seoul. "SEOUL Series 1" depicts a Seoul where the bustle of the city center and the calm of the Han River coexist, expressing the balance between work and rest. "SEOUL Series 2" captures the lifestyle of a contemporary woman enjoying her own tastes on the streets of Seoul. "SEOUL Series 3" portrays a Seoul landscape where nature and the urban environment coexist, set against a garden and lake in the heart of the city.

The collectible art pieces go on sale Saturday exclusively at Space H Seoul in Myeong-dong, priced at 69,000 won ($47) each. A limited run of 200 T-shirts featuring the series' graphics will also be released at the same price and will be available at Space H Seoul and hazzys.com.

"This project goes beyond selling products — it is an effort to present the brand's vision of classic values as a cultural experience," a Hazzys official said. "We will continue creating brand experiences worth keeping for years to come through projects that connect fashion, art and space."